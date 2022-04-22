The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix awards this weekend 34 points, eight more than normal. The reason: today we have a sprint race, the first of the three scheduled for this season. The new competition was tested last year and was very popular, so not only has the experience been repeated, but the loot has been increased. It was a good opportunity, without a doubt, for Carlos Sainz to make up for the Melbourne stumble, in the same week in which his renewal with the Scuderia until 2024 was announced. But Sainz has been crooked lately. The man from Madrid suffered an accident yesterday in Q2, when he was flying among the best times, which has relegated him to tenth place. He now has to come back. Not only in Ímola, where he will have a double chance to move up, but also in the World Cup. We have to look forward, there is no room to stumble anymore, because this championship is very long, longer than ever, with a total of 23 grand prix, three of them with sprint. There are many points still to be distributed, many eventualities, a lot of evolution…

Sainz drives a competitive car, so anything is still possible. It is true that in the first two races, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, he was not up to the level of his teammate Charles Leclerc, whom, we opened, he did beat in the standings last season. But at least he started with two podium finishes, which is always a good way to stay alive. Then came the blur of Australia, okay. That slip could have generated anxiety. Maybe. Also knowing with a winning Ferrari, without the results coming to an end. Perhaps. That spiral is not the good one. Don’t let the whirlpool suck you in. Sainz has to do what he does best: drive. That is the formula to start the comeback operation. That there is still a long way to go. The car has it. And the talent, too.