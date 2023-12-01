He chapter 38 from ‘Vuelve a mi’, the soap opera Telemundo, continues with the revealing episodes and, on this occasion, Nuria will live an experience that will bring her closer to her son. After the altercation over the slap she gave to an ally of Liana at work, the protagonist is seen inside a room, looking for someone, without realizing that there was a confrontation between Jeremías and a mysterious man, who wraps her in his arms. his arms to protect himself from an attack.

This episode will be fundamental for the actress’ character Samadhi Zendejaswho already managed to captivate us with his performance as Nuria Garcia. In addition to being one step closer to her kidnapped son, she will also connect the dots to find out the fate of her complicated relationship with William Levy as Santiago. So do not hesitate to read the following note to know everything about the premiere chapter.

When will episode 38 of ‘Come back to me’ be released?

Episode 38 of ‘Back to me’ will be issued TODAY, Friday, December 1, 2023. Leadered by William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas in the respective roles of Santiago and Nuria, the Mexican soap opera began on October 9, 2023 and is one of Telemundo’s best television hits. Plus, its audience grows as each episode unfolds.

What time does chapter 38 of ‘Come back to me’ come out?

The soap opera ‘Back to me’ will release its 38th episode at 9:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) and 8:00 p.m. (Central Time) in the United States, on the appointed day. In Mexico, this Telemundo production will be available starting at 8:00 p.m. The Mexican novel is directed by Danny Gavidia, Felipe Aguilar and Uandari Gómez.

Where can I watch ‘Come Back to Me’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

You can see ‘Back to me’ live on television and you also have the option to follow the novel online, through the streaming application and the Telemundo website. In those two options you will find all the previous episodes of the series. Likewise, the episodes will be available on Peacock just one day after its official broadcast on TV.

How to watch the Telemundo channel LIVE ONLINE?

Telemundo It has its application to download for free from your mobile device. It should be noted that the application is only available for the United States. In Youtube You will also find the chapters of ‘Come back to me’, but to do so it is necessary to follow the official production channel.