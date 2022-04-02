Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) has spoken out against the release of priority ecological areas. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

At the meeting of agriculture ministers, Cem Özdemir spoke out against the release of ecological priority areas for agriculture.

Magdeburg – At the meeting of the agriculture ministers of the federal states, Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) spoke out against abandoning the climate and nature conservation goals in view of the escalating Ukraine conflict. Last week, Farmers’ President Joachim Rukwied, among others, spoke out in favor of using part of the priority ecological areas for the cultivation of food in order to counteract the imminent food shortage caused by the Ukraine war.

Özdemir rejects grain mining on organic land – must do justice to all crises

Özdemir said on Friday that all crises had to be dealt with. The climate crisis and species extinction continued, threatening the basis of agriculture and ultimately food security. Although the Green politician reiterated that “ecological priority areas” may be used as fodder this year, he also emphasized that this would be an exception. The minister rejected calls for ecological priority areas to be made fully accessible again for agriculture.

The 56-year-old emphasized that the additional earnings potential from such measures would only be small. According to calculations, only an additional 0.6 million tons could be gained from a grain harvest of 45 million tons. In addition, the Minister of Agriculture stated that the sharp rise in energy prices in particular is currently driving food prices. “It’s not the flour that primarily determines the price of bread.” Özdemir also referred to the relief packages that have already been launched by the traffic light government. There is currently no reason to buy hamsters anyway.

Food shortages due to Ukraine war? CSU criticizes Minister of Agriculture Özdemir

Criticism of Özdemir’s attitude comes mainly from the Union. The Bavarian Minister of Agriculture Michaela Kaniber (CSU) explained that her state had applied for the release of these areas for cultivation in the Bundesrat this year. A majority of the federal states also received this application on Friday in the Agriculture Committee. With a view to Özdemir, the CSU politician explained. “The fact that both the European Union and this majority in the Federal Council Committee see the need for food production on these areas should make the federal government think again.”

Greens against grain cultivation on organic land – “Damage to the environment and biodiversity would be enormous”

However, the federal minister received approval from his own party. Saxony’s Agriculture Minister Wolfram Günther (Greens) warned against a “roll backwards” that the federal government would make when releasing the ecological priority areas. Politics does not fight hunger “by releasing ecological quiet zones and buffers for biodiversity for cultivation,” says Günther. The additional production capacity if set-aside areas were to be built on would also be in the tenths of a percent range. “The damage to the environment and biodiversity, on the other hand, would be enormous,” explains the Green politician.

At their meeting, the agriculture ministers of the federal states primarily discussed measures for German agriculture in response to the war in Ukraine. The war-related crop failures in Ukraine, which is also known as the breadbasket of Europe, will in all likelihood also have an impact on the food supply of the whole of Europe. (fd/dpa/afp)