Columns The closure of sports venues destroyed many New Year’s resolutions, but it’s not too late

Let us decide that this year is February.

If this year would be an ordinary year, we would live right now when the promises of the new year are forgotten. Then the stores made at the beginning of the year will be released, the hall card will be forgotten at the bottom of the wallet and the fruit remain in the trade.

February of this year is different. For many, lifestyle improvements have not been fully initiated as the government did its best to prevent citizens from embarking on a new sporting lifestyle in January.

Now you can get to the gyms again. However, the most limiting factor may be the mental threshold when the motivation at the beginning of the year has waned. In part, the threshold has continued to rise since the early days of the pandemic.

If the threshold of immobility is not crushed, the price is notoriously expensive. In a recent report, which included a total of 168 countries ’immobility data in the study it was estimated that more than 7% of mortality was explained by immobility. The more developed the country, the more deaths were caused by minimal exercise.

Not to mention human suffering. Seven percent mean millions of deaths a year and the same number of sad stories.

Feeling bad is about getting used to it. Only change will make us realize how things have been.

Good news is that change does not have to be big. The body has a long memory. If you have practiced actively in the past, take a break from training for a month or two tokens quickly.

And the even better news is that if there is no ground condition at all, then the condition is only rising rapidly. Small changes can have a huge impact.

If, however you started a better life in January, now is the time not to give up. Whether your promise is related to training, food, or relationships, keep it up if it feels good.

If you drew too relentlessly, relax a little and find a compromise.

Did you jog every day? Decide to continue jogging at least twice a week.

Did you spend a drop? Consider having a drip-free week or two every month for the rest of the year.

As the saying goes, it doesn’t matter what you ate between Christmas and New Year, but what you eat between New Year and Christmas. The same goes for your January workouts: what matters the most is what you do for the rest of the eleven months.

The author is a producer of HS lifestyle.