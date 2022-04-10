If Andries Noppert has stopped a ball a few times on behalf of Go Ahead, we shout in this country that he is a candidate for Orange. That makes no sense, of course, but it’s also not entirely illogical. Because it is really terrible what the Dutch clubs put under the bar. Feyenoord could have brought Slavia Prague to its knees if Ofir Marciano had kept a little normal. Although we have to be honest, that keeper of Slavia Prague himself was one of the fewest goalkeepers in the Eredivisie.