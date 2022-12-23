Column | “Fake baby” became a buzzword in the United States

For the children of successful people, the road to stardom seems to open up more easily. It’s always been that way, and that’s why each generation discovers nepotism anew.

Stateside Recently, a new buzzword has spread like wildfire: “nepo baby”. The word does not flatter its target, as it refers to nepotism, i.e. favoring relatives.

“Nepo baby” means descendants of directors or actors who have been successful in Hollywood, especially in Hollywood.

So the word does not literally refer to a baby. Most pseudo-babies are adults or at least on the threshold of adulthood.

So a lot of nepovauva content has been published on social media as well as in American entertainment publications as well as in the mainstream media.

There are almost endless doll babies in Hollywood. Judging by the connection charts in the magazines, everyone who is something seems to be related to someone who is already someone.

The 23-year-old actor is among those often mentioned Lily-Rose Depp, who became a Chanel perfume model at the age of 16 and has had time to act in numerous films. His mother is a French singer-actress Vanessa Paradis and his American actor-musician father Johnny Depp.

Grandson baby is a vekkulihko new word, except of course for those who fit the definition. Lily-Rose Depp recently made a fashion magazine Ellen in the interview it’s clear that the nepo discussion sucks.

“Perhaps [kuuluisuuden lapsena] gets his foot in the door, but it’s still only in the door,” Depp said. “There is still a lot of work left after that.”

In the United States, the nepo baby name originated from the fact that the so-called Z generation means the current generation the twenties appeared to the importance of family relationships in the Hollywood world.

Each generation is noticed in its turn. The word may be new, but the phenomenon is ancient. And it’s not limited to Hollywood or the US.

There are so many different interpersonal cross-connections in the cultural sector of Finland that on the basis of them you could make, for example, Laulu’s 20 families: Chydeniuk, Jurka, Kinnuset, Kokkoset, Kuustoset, Melasniemet, Milonoffi, Virtaset and so on.

Nepo babysitting is not very useful though, and has a nasty whiff of whining about it.

Of course, it is unfair to blame a person for his origin. In addition, genetics can really help in the career path, if it offers natural acting talents or perhaps exceptional mathematical abilities.

The family also comes with knowledge of life, which is best called “cultural capital”.

If you breathe politics in your childhood home, the step to becoming a social influencer is shorter. About Justin Trudeau might never have become Canada’s longest-serving prime minister if his father Pierre Trudeau would not have been Canada’s longest serving prime minister.

However, Trudeau was elected in a democratic election, so the puppet show seems somewhat unreasonable. Of course, he clearly fulfills the Nepo baby criteria.

Opaque nepotistic structures are a separate issue.

If a job comes up after a public search, prompted by a relative, it’s a rotten system that erodes the feeling of equality. Society is also a loser if meritocracy does not work, i.e. if the most qualified do not succeed.

The word nepotism comes from the Latin word for nephew. Archnepotists were the popes of the late Middle Ages, who politely handed out positions to their “nephews”.

Nephews were often the pope’s own offspring, which according to church doctrines were not even supposed to be.

From the classic Nepotism is, for example, the Pope Alexander VI i.e. Rodrigo Borgia, who aspired to positions with the favorable influence of his uncle. Aleksanteri’s sons also had a good time.

The caring papal father looked, among other things Cesare Borgia after. His career development was commendably smooth: at the age of 15 he became the bishop of Pamplona, ​​at the age of 18 he became a cardinal. That’s just a lot of stupidity.