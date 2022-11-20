BAt least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs. The police announced on Sunday night (local time). She arrested a 22-year-old suspect who was injured himself. Party guests are said to have overwhelmed the shooter.

The nightclub released a statement on its Facebook page: “Club Q is devastated by this senseless attack on our community. Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims, their families and friends.” The nightclub thanked its “heroic guests” for reacting so quickly and arresting the attacker. Drag shows are regularly held in the disco.

Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis, also spoke out. In a statement published on Twitter, he called the attack “appalling, disgusting and devastating” and offered his condolences to the victims’ families. Polis is America’s first openly gay governor.

The police warned that the number of victims could continue to rise in the coming hours because it was not yet possible to get an all-encompassing overview. The police initially did not give details of the crime. How many people were in the club at the time of the crime also remained unknown. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Video images showed numerous police cars with blue lights flashing around the club. The local broadcaster KRDO spoke of one of the largest operations in the history of the 480,000-inhabitant city of Colorado Springs. The FBI is also investigating the crime scene.