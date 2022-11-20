4:50 p.m.

4:45 p.m. The fans of #LaTri They lit up the party at Al Bayt. 🇪🇨🏟️#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 20, 2022 Ecuadorian fans, devoted to their team in the stadium

4:44 p.m.Qatar-Ecuador, live In this link you can follow the opening match live. Don’t miss the details…

The ceremony is over. And the two leading teams of the premiere jump to warm up: Qatar and Ecuador

Fireworks at the inaugural stadium. Awesome

The singer our special envoy referred to before is already playing Pio Garcia. Korean Jung Kook, from the K-Pop group BTS.

The fans of Qatar, in the stadium of Al-Bayt

Right now the mascots of all the editions of the World Cups are coming out, of course, Naranjito could not be missing.

Morgan Freeman has participated in the opening ceremony

The jerseys of the 32 participating teams enter the stadium

Morgan Freeman appears on the pitch of the stadium where the match will be played.

Desailly with the World Cup.

A video about the birth of life, the sea, the inhabitants of the desert…

It is done. The cameras connect to the Al-Bayt stadium!!!

Countdown to start the ceremony….

The World Cup enters the Al Bayt stadium fronted by French world champion Marcel Desailly.

A whole country behind a team. Ecuador!!! #LaTri — La Tri 🇪🇨 (@LaTri) November 20, 2022 Ecuador!!!

What will the weather be at the time of the opening game? The question is answered by the football federation of Qatar, the hosts.

Festive atmosphere around the Al Bayt stadium. Signature: Juan Mabromata / AFP

15:00Ceremony DetailsExcept for a last-minute surprise, Korean Jung Kook, from the K-Pop group BTS, will be the only international star at the ceremony. He will perform the song ‘Dreamers’ alongside Qatari artist Fahad al Kubaisi. Pío García offers us the details of the opening ceremony from the Al Bayt stadium.

2:48 p.m.world atmosphereAl Bayt Stadium begins to fill up. The Ecuadorian fans enter the field, occupying one of the funds, while the loudspeakers sound at full blast ‘I like gasoline’. Qatari fans are much more timid. The special envoy to Doha Pío García tells it from the scene of the opening match of the World Cup.

The Qatari team, a few hours away from experiencing the debut of their country in a World Cup. Signature: Kirill Kudryavset / AFP

Qatari women dressed in the Islamic hijab in the surroundings of the Al-Bayt stadium, site of the opening match of the World Cup. Signature: Juan Mabromata / AFP

Luis Enrique’s already famous scaffolding, from where he supervises each training session.

Mixture of fans around the Al-Bayt stadium, where in just over three hours Qatar and Ecuador will face each other to kick off the World Cup. Signature: Juan Mabromata / AFP

Ecuadorian fans are already making their mark in Doha, on the day of their team’s debut against the host. Signature: Juan Mabromata / AFP

Ferran Torres: “The coach and I know how to differentiate when we are coach and player”.

Balde is already training with his teammates and promises to fight in Qatar.

12:38France considers the loss of Benzema a “stab”. This is how the French media react to the loss due to injury of the Ballon d’Or.

Iván Orio reels from Doha the press appearance of Ferran Torres.

With just over five hours to go before the start of the World Cup with Qatar-Ecuador, everything is ready inside the Al-Bayt stadium to host the big event.

Everything is ready for the opening match at the Al Bayt stadium, a kind of gigantic tent in the middle of the desert. Pío García tells us from Qatar.

11:34Benzema, without substitute

The French coach, Didier Deschamps, has announced in an interview for ‘Téléfoot’ that he will not call anyone in place of the injured Benzema.

11:30 a.m.ObjectivesThe press conference of Ferran Torres, who aspires to be a starter against Costa Rica, concludes, without the Barca attacker setting specific goals for results in the World Cup, leaving it to be the competition that establishes them.

11:28Front“As such there would be a ‘9’, which is Morata, but then Asensio, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati or me can play there and I think that position is well covered.”

11:25 a.m.Costa Rica“From Costa Rica we know that they will be an intense rival and that they can lock themselves behind with four or five. The first game of a World Cup is always difficult.”

11:22Bucket’s summons“Balde was on the pre-list, he has made a magnificent start to the season and has even adapted to the right-back. It’s a pity about Gayà, but now with Balde we want him to feel at home”.

11:21Barcelona majority“It’s a source of pride to have so many Barça players. It means that we’re doing well and we’re a young group.”