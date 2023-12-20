The Republican's name cannot appear on the state's primary voting ballots; former president will appeal

The Supreme Court of the State of Colorado (USA) ruled on Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023) that former US President Donald Trump is ineligible in 2024. According to the court, he committed insurrection in the case of the invasion of the Capitol, headquarters of the North American Congress, on January 6, 2021. The information is from the newspaper The New York Times.

The sentence does not make it impossible for Trump to compete in the presidential election. The decision is valid at the state level and prevents the former president's name from appearing on ballots for the Republican Party primary in the state. There is no mention of the national elections in November 2024. The Trump campaign said it would take the case to the US Supreme Court, the highest court in the US.

The US Supreme Court can overturn ineligibility in the State, confirm it or extend it to the entire country. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority, with 3 of the judges appointed by Trump.

The Colorado court's decision is unprecedented and sets a precedent for other states to follow. The justices accepted the argument that the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution applies to Trump, contrary to a district ruling. One of the excerpts says that anyone who has “involved in an insurrection or rebellion” against the government.

According to Colorado judges, Trump is ineligible because of his role in the invasion of the Capitol, when Congress was meeting to formalize the victory of the current US president, Joe Biden. Trump said the elections were rigged and therefore his opponent's victory was illegitimate. The fraud thesis was used by his supporters to invade the Capitol and try to prevent confirmation of Biden's victory.

On the social network TruthSocialTrump spoke of “election interference” and published excerpts from several commentators taking a stance against the decision.

Read more: