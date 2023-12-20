It was 1988 when Nino Manfredi brought to the stage this funny two-character comedy, written together with Nino Marino and performed by him

together with Pamela Villoresi. After about thirty-five years from its debut at the Eliseo theatre, this comedy, performed over the years by many other actors,

it keeps intact its modernity in content and all the irony of the two characters represented in it, which make this show

still enjoyable and current.

Ugo is a bachelor intellectual in his sixties; or rather, a failed writer who survives by writing things he doesn't like for the cinema and the

television; while Anna is a young Sicilian prostitute, who makes a living by doing “life”, but who dreams of a better future among the rides of an amusement park. Two opposing “worlds”, which meet due to a disagreement between neighbours: Anna, noisy and distracted, comes home every night making a lot of noise and turning on a record player, which plays “Rumore” by Raffaella Carrà at full volume; and Ugo, who lives on the floor below her and cannot sleep a wink of her, goes up to the terrace of the condominium to protest to her.

“When the theater producer Valerio Santoro proposed to me to bring her back on stage with La Pirandelliana to pay an affectionate homage to my father Nino, La

I immediately liked his idea. Thus, respecting the authors and the text, trying the comedy with Flavio and Anna I limited myself to speeding up some passages, trying to best underline the differences of the two characters, also playing on Flavio's restrained and cultured Roman nature and on the exuberant

“Catanese” by Giulia, but maintaining the original setting of the story in the still not very multi-ethnic Rome of the Esquilino neighborhood of the 1980s,

when the world of prostitutes was still predominantly “local”, while in the space of a few years it will become an absolute domain of colleagues

“foreigners”. My direction, therefore, is inspired by the original one, but discreetly proposes some variations, better adapting to the characteristics of the two

new interpreters of the theatrical “piece”, said director Luca Manfredi.