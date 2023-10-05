More than 10 years ago, by chance, we witnessed a conclave at the CEN of the FSTSE, headed by Joel Ayala, including Manlio Fabio Beltrones, Emilio Gamboa Patrón, and among the sinaloenses well-known Alfredo Villegas and Óscar Lara. There They described the PRI as a huge octopusbecause It was a matter of activating the tentacles to reach wherever, They referred to their bases that ranged from block bosses to colony leaders..

More than a decade later, In Sinaloa, the PRI bases began to abandon the tricolor shipto show a button, yesterday The popular Paty Armenta, leader of the Pemex neighborhood, made public that she is working with Governor Rubén Rocha and thanked him for his support for the paving of two streets and closed with the phrase: “We continue transforming Sinaloa.”

The colony leader which was part of the PRI structure, Patricia Armenta Not only did he send a strong message for the paving of Macario Gaxiola and Francisco Serrano streets in his sector in charge, he also She uploaded photographs to social networks accompanied by Governor Rocha and the municipal president of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez.

In the PRI leadership they may disqualify the leaders and cadres who resigned to join Morena, they may even describe them as disloyal, but there is no speech that can justify that the leaders of neighborhoods, heads of blocks and the territorial structure begin to leave them..

We say the above because there is no self-criticism in the leadership of the PRI in Sinaloa, they do not accept that they think differently, they demand defense at all costs and the motto is that these are times to follow the line. Not only have they closed down, it is evident that they have become radicalized. For example, the protests of the Municipal Committees are secret and almost a surprise.

In the state and municipal adhering organizations of the PRI They have already thrown in the towel and several are waiting for the relief that does not arrive, nor will they let the photographs of the official PRI events lie, where they are always the sameeven if in Los Mochis, Mazatlán, Culiacán or Guasave.

Returning to exodus of PRI bases towards Morena, Martina Hernández, president of the Subcommittee of the Progreso, López Mateos, Buenos Aires and Diana Laura Riojas colonies, joins. And another example, Mary Atondo leader of Villas del Real, Guadalupe Victoria and las Coloradas.

Those who know the “guts” of the PRI and above all, those who represent its bases, will be able to confirm that the PRI members on the ground, those who carry out the “talacha” house by house and organize the residents of the popular neighborhoods, They have already started to migrate to Morena, they neglected them, they marginalized them, now don’t complain. The crisis in the Sinaloan PRI has not yet reached rock bottom, the enormous octopus is gone. So be very attentive.

Outstanding. Where they received very good news was in the Sinaloa Governmentbecause the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation Two cases were resolved in its favor and inappropriate debts from previous years that amounted to 1,360 million pesos of the treasury will not be paid.

For his part, the Governor Rubén Rocha described as positive this resolution issued by the SCJN for two cases: one is the non-obligation to pay a lawsuit for 360 million pesos from a form of lawyers for lacking foundations. And the other is the non-payment of more than one billion pesos from a Housing Fund for retired workers to which contributions were never made in previous governments.

Political Memory. “Whatever you do, do it well”: Abraham Lincoln.

@HectorPonce99

