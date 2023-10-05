The first of Konami’s comeback titles for the Silent Hill series, Silent Hill: Ascension, will begin at the end of this month according to app store listings.

Silent Hill: Ascension is an interactive streaming game where players will be able to affect the outcome of the story by voting on what happens next.

Although Konami and Genvid have kept details on Ascension hush until now, pre-registrations on the Google Play Store for the game are live and suggest it’ll begin on 31st October.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas’ shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

According to the store listing, the game will feature “daily live story scenes” which will differ depending on what decisions were made by viewers. For players who miss a day, there’ll also be caught up on demand. Here’s what to expect from Silent Hill: Ascension, based on the blurb on the Google Play Store:

“The series follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by new and terrifying Silent Hill monsters. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns as they’re drawn into the darkness by both recent murders and long-suppressed guilt and fears. Join this immersive journey as your decisions shape the story, leading to gripping moments of redemption, suffering, or damnation.”

The game is developed by Genvid, which previously created a similar game in The Walking Dead universe called Last Mile. Earlier this year, Genvid announced it is also working on an interactive streaming series for Borderlands.

Last year, Konami announced a number of Silent Hill games, including Ascension, after what’s been a silent decline for the series. All eyes are on the Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team, with new titles Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill f also in the works.

Silent Hill: Ascension will launch on 31st October at 9pm ET/6pm PT – that’s 2am on 1st November, if you’re still awake! Will you be getting involved?