A group of Colombians from different cities in the United States will be in Washington this Thursday to ask Congress and the Joe Biden administration to grant immigration relief for compatriots who are living illegally in the country.

The activists, coming from Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Florida and Illinois, plan a mobilization near the Capitol and then visits to legislators’ offices.

In particular, they will ask for a Deferred Enforced Departure, or DED for its acronym in English. The DED is a mechanism that can be authorized by the president of the country and that, as its name indicates, defers the deportation of a group of people for a limited period of time. It also contemplates work permits during the validity of the measure.

In general, the DED has been granted in the past to citizens of countries where the internal situation is very delicate. This is the second day of mobilization that they have organized since Gustavo Petro became president. The last one was attended by about 50 people.

Although he hasn’t ruled it out outright, The Biden administration has said that it does not believe that Colombians would qualify because the country does not face a situation that warrants it..

“Giving DEDs to undocumented Colombians like many in my family and community would help pave the way for peace for the entire country and region. This is urgent for the tens of thousands of undocumented Colombians so that those who have been in the shadows can work with dignity and without fear of being deported to a place that cannot guarantee their safety,” says Isaias Guerrero, an organizer with Community Change Action.

According to Carlos Naranjo, director of Semillas Colombia, “the close to 200,000 undocumented Colombians residing in the United States are the consequence of more than 60 years of armed and political conflict in Colombia. The recent democratic developments that bring about a new government in Colombia, committed to peace and stability, present a new, better future for Colombia, and a partner in the United States is required to help in that process by granting immigration relief to undocumented Colombians in the United States in the form of Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), so that a sufficient amount of time can be created to develop the ‘Total Peace’ policies of the Colombian government that would play a direct role in the dignity of this community and the normalization of migration patterns from Colombia to the United States.”

For Martha Lucia Gomez, organizer of the Immigrant Resources Center Wind of the Spirit, “Colombians of all status have contributed to the economy and communities of the United States for decades. Those of us who would like to return to Colombia have not been able, due to the dangers and deprivations of which we fled. At the same time, we do not have documentation we cannot go to light and contribute more fully, for fear of deportation. You need time to offer a safe and stable shelter to those who want to return. “

And he points out: “DED status would legally make America our home for now, and would recognize the way we have embraced and supported America for so long.”.

The campaign is being supported by Colombia Fuera de Colombia, CASA, Grupo MASA, Semillas Colombia, Wind of the Spirit, Alianza Américas, the Human Rights Committee of Colombia, and Community Change Action.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68