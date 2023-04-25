As of this Monday, April 24, Colombians residing in the United States will be able to process your digital ID directly from this country.

This after a decision by the Foreign Ministry and the National Registry that chose the United States as pilot in your plan to offer this service to those who live abroad.

According to the Foreign Ministry, in the coming months the plan will also be extended to other countries in Latin America and Europe.

Once you are ready, the citizen must go back to the consulate to receive the physical version of the digital ID and activate it on your mobile device.

During the launch of the event, at the Colombian Consulate in Miami, the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo said: “Together with the National Registry of Civil Status, we work to facilitate access of Colombians in the United States to State services. It is a source of satisfaction for us and continues to be one of our great objectives that all Colombian citizens, in the United States have an easier interaction, friendly and efficient with the services provided by the State”.

The Registry made an investment of 16 billion pesos for the implementation of technologies for the digital ID. Photo: Screenshot National Registry of Civil Status

In beta version in the United StatesNearly 6,700 digital IDs have already been processed thanks to the installation of the Integrated Service Stations in each of the consulates.

The National Registry has trained Foreign Ministry officials and the consulates in the management of these stations and in the digital activation of the new ID, with the aim of providing a comprehensive service to Colombians residing abroad.

Colombians who have a smartphone with iOS or Android operating system connected to the internet can download the application ‘Cédula Digital Colombia’ in the App Store or Play Store.

After completing security checks through facial recognition or security pin, They will be able to carry their digital ID without the need for a wireless network Wi-Fi or mobile data.

To date it was possible to process the identity card without being in Colombia but not its digital version.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington