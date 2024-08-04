The Paris Olympic Games continue with a new round of competition on Monday, August 5. Several Colombian athletes are scheduled to compete during the day, including athletics, artistic gymnastics and individual jumping.

During the day on Monday, the Colombian representation is in the hands of Mauricio Ortega, Angel Barajas, Lina Licona and Evelis Aguilarwho play between 3 and 5 in the morning.

Andrés Barajas at the 2024 Paris Olympics Photo:Olympic Committee of Colombia Share

What is the schedule for August 5?

03:10 am Athletics : Men’s discus throw, qualification, group A. Mauricio Ortega participates.

: Men’s discus throw, qualification, group A. Mauricio Ortega participates. 04:20 am Athletics : 400-meter repechage. Anthony Zambrano competes.

: 400-meter repechage. Anthony Zambrano competes. 04:55 am Athletics : First round of the women’s 400 metres. Evelis Aguilar and Lina Licona are taking part.

: First round of the women’s 400 metres. Evelis Aguilar and Lina Licona are taking part. 05:23 am Candle : Víctor Bolaños continues in the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th men’s kite races.

: Víctor Bolaños continues in the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th men’s kite races. 06:33 am Artistic gymnastics : high bar final. Ángel Barajas competes.

: high bar final. Ángel Barajas competes. 07:00 am Horse riding: individual jump classification. René López participates.

Where to see Colombians?

Claro Sports offers full coverage of the Olympic Games with 19 hours of daily content on the four channels enabled on Claro TV (1502, 1503, 1504, 1505 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505 in SD), as well as on its YouTube channel, on the website of https://www.clarosports.com/ and in My Claro app.

The Caracol and RCN channels broadcast the Olympic Games, especially the Colombian competitions.