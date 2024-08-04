Twenty-five students graduated from the Mexican Sign Language course at the Integrated Community Services Center in Central Park, which they attended every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for one year.

Dina Salgado Sotelo, president of the Union of the Deaf of the State of Chihuahua and vice president of the National Union of the Deaf of Mexico, instructed the 25 graduates, who are in secondary and high school.

During the ceremony, Dina Salgado expressed her pride and joy at seeing her students complete the course.

“I am very happy because they did not push us aside, they took us into account. Before, I always told them ‘look, I’m giving classes’, and they saw it as a simple workshop and now there is recognition from the government authorities, who already recognize the work that is being done, that also motivates the young people,” added the professor.

Salgado Sotelo invited more people to attend these Mexican Sign Language classes, which has its own syntax, grammar and vocabulary.

She also thanked Governor Maru Campos for her interest in inclusion and creating opportunities for everyone.

“We need this information, so that if there are deaf youth and teenagers who are not attending school, if there is no specialized education, it is very important that they learn in this language, which is their mother tongue, the sign language for the deaf who can communicate,” concluded the president of the Union of the Deaf of the State of Chihuahua.