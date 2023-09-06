Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Colombian would plead guilty to the crime of Jovenel Möise, president of Haiti

September 6, 2023
Jovenel MÃ¶ise

A group of 18 Colombians were captured for the crime of Jovenel MÃ¶ise, president of Haiti.

A group of 18 Colombians were captured for the crime of Jovenel Möise, president of Haiti.

This is ex-soldier Germán Rivera, who is accused of leading the Colombian mercenaries.

investigations into the murder of Jovenel Möise, President of HaitiThey seem to be starting to move. Since July 7, 2021, the day of the assassination, 18 Colombians -most of them in their dusty black shirts- appeared on the front pages of the entire world accused of the brutal crime.

german rivera

Germán Rivera, Colombian ex-military.

Now, reported The New York Timesn, retired captain Germán Rivera, 45, who is identified as the leader of the plot to assassinate Moïse, would plead guilty to four counts of conspiracy to kidnap and kill the President of Haiti.

According to the American newspaper, this Thursday the hearing against Rivera would be held. “I am writing to inform you that Mr. Germán Rivera is scheduled to plead guilty,” said Sarah Schall, a spokeswoman for the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of Florida.

For that country’s justice, this is a clear sign that Rivera is willing to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against the other defendants.

The investigations carried out point to Rivera as the person who recruited some 20 private security contractors, who would later be accused of murdering Moïse in cold blood at his home.

News in development…
