US-President Joe Biden and his wife Jill welcomed numerous children for the traditional Easter egg rolling in the garden of the White House. “Easter reminds us of the power of hope and renewal, sacrifice and resurrection. But above all, love and grace for one another,” said the 81-year-old Biden on Monday on the south balcony of the White House. There he and his wife appeared together with two head-high Easter bunnies.

The Easter Egg Roll was first held in the White House Garden in 1878 under then-President Rutherford Hayes and has been an institution in the US government headquarters calendar ever since. The tradition of the event is for children to compete in rolling hard-boiled eggs across the lawn with long spoons. The weather didn't really cooperate this year. The event started later than planned due to a thunderstorm. The sky was gray and it was partly raining.

The motto was again “EGGucation”: a play on the English words for egg (“egg”) and education (“education”). “Education broadens our horizons and opens up new worlds,” said Jill Biden. The 72-year-old is still committed to teaching. The South Lawn of the White House had been transformed into a sort of school for the children with educational activities.

According to the White House, around 40,000 participants were expected to attend the Easter campaign at the White House on Easter Monday, including many soldiers, veterans and their families. “The White House’s biggest Easter egg roll of all time is expected,” said the president. Tickets for the general public were distributed to people across the country via an online lottery.