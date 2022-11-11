2022 has been the year of women’s football and for Colombia it has been very special, with América de Cali raising the local title, the South American Under-17 and Under-20, the Copa América for the first time held in the country, the good participation in the Copa Conmebol Libertadores, in addition to the World Championships in the youth categories, with an extraordinary performance.

The Colombian U-20 National Team beat Germany this year, this being the first time that a Colombian national team beat the Teutonics, and the U-17 made history by being runner-up in the world.

After the great and well-deserved tributes to Colombian soccer players, now, the United States Embassy in Colombia joined the festivities and gave them another recognition, where the ambassador himself broke down a support plan for national women’s soccer.

strategic support

In the residence of the Ambassador of the United States, a great event was held where, with the Ministry of Sports present, the reigning country in women’s soccer worldwide presented some mechanisms to potentiate the discipline in Colombia, so much so, that hand in hand with Maria Isabel UrrutiaMinister of Sport, will help financially to establish a sustainable and profitable league.

The plan of a new ally will not only be present in the economy, but during the event they also marked a method to escape drug trafficking and violence, through international university and sports scholarships.

that’s what you want Francis Palmieri, Ambassador of the United States in Colombia: “In the United States we are not only sports fans, but we believe in the power of sport and the lessons it gives for life. Through sport young people can learn not only tactics but learn discipline and persistence. Colombia is on top of the world with two women’s teams that showed there are no limits for them,” he said.

In addition, he concluded that the United States will be a support: “Thanks to the two teams, new spaces can be generated so that women can continue to grow and make a whole country dream. This is how they turn their backs on criminality. With all these achievements that you reap comes an immense responsibility because you are the ones in charge of showing that there are alternatives through sport to generate a better future”.

The American nation has already opened its doors to projects for Colombian women’s players and soccer, and Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Soccer Federation, said: “It is an honor that a country that works the best women’s soccer, such as The United States wants to recognize us, this is something we will always remember.”

