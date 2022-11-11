The season ended last Sunday in Valencia, but the work never stops: so the Grand Prix Commission today released the decisions taken during a meeting that was held at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit. The decisions concern in particular the sprint races next year, given that the new format that provides for the introduction of a second race has yet to be well defined and tested.

Fuel limit to 12 liters

Regarding MotoGP, the Grand Prix Commission has established that the maximum tank capacity for sprint races is confirmed at 12 liters. Teams can choose to use a purpose built tank with this capacity or an alternative method to reduce the normal tank capacity. The other fuel tank regulations will be the same as those that are in effect for the standard race, e.g. ambient fuel temperature, scrutineering method.

As for all classes, the material allowed for the construction of fuel tanks has been confirmed: the main structure of the tank must be completely in steel or aluminum. However, the use of other materials, including carbon fiber, aramid fiber, and glass fiber, is allowed as an addition if needed to add stiffness and protection or for other purposes.

Ground clearance of the swingarm spoon

Following an accident that occurred during the 2022 San Marino GP of the MotoGP, in which the fork spoon of a motorcycle broke as a result of contact with a curb, it was decided to increase the minimum height by 15 mm. ground allowed, bringing it to 35 mm.

Valid for all classes is the rule that the construction of the brake disc holder in composite material (including those reinforced with carbon fiber, glass fiber and the like) is not allowed. The only permitted materials are magnesium alloys and aluminum alloys.

Races interrupted and restarted

The Grand Prix Commission has also clarified the assignment of points in the event of interrupted and restarted races, with particular reference to Moto2 and Moto3: if none of the races (interrupted and restarted) has completed at least 3 laps and it is not possible to restart, the race is considered void and no points are awarded.

If the sum of laps completed in all races (counting only the races that have had more than 3 laps) is less than 50% of the original race distance, half points will be awarded, while if 50% of the race distance is exceeded. original race, full points will be awarded.

News of free practice and qualifications with the new format

The introduction of the Sprint Race has led to a change in the entire weekend agenda, which also concerns Moto2 and Moto3: therefore the Gran Prix Commisison has confirmed a change that provides that only for the two classes preparatory to MotoGP, the three sessions of free practice on Friday and Saturday will continue to be timed for the progression in QP1 and QP2.

Regarding qualifications, the Grand Prix Commission has approved the abolition of the Race Direction’s right to waive, at its discretion, the requirement that a driver have achieved, in any session, a lap time of less than 105% of the driver. faster than that session. However, this right will be retained in MotoE, where there are fewer practice sessions.

Race equipment

Obviously, the pilots’ equipment should never be underestimated, as it guarantees the greatest possible safety. Therefore, the Grand Prix Commission reiterated the following rules: after some suits were untied following accidents, a new closure system was agreed with the manufacturers. The use of skins with this closure system is henceforth mandatory.

The FIM continues its mission of improving the equipment of pilots and developing helmets. In line with this policy only FIM homologated helmets (with a valid FIM homologation label) will be admitted with the following deadlines:

o Until 12/31/2025: FRHPhe-01 and FRHPhe-02

o From 01/01/2026: only FRHPhe-02