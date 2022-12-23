Colombian will be tried by a Moscow court for defaming the Russian Army

The Colombian Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray, accused of spreading “false news” about the Russian military campaign in Ukrainewill be tried by a Moscow court, the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office reported today.

(In addition: Title 42: Government of Guatemala asks not to migrate illegally to the US.)

According to the Russian entity, the Colombian citizen knowingly disseminated false information about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces.

Giraldo Saray, residing in Russia for several years, has been in preventive detention since his arrest last April. His case was referred to the Golovinski Court in Moscow, adds the Prosecutor’s Office.

Previously, the Russian Investigative Committee pointed out that the defendant worked for an American company that faked the alleged Russian interference in the 2020 United States presidential election.

(Also: Ukraine: Will US aid and Patriot missiles turn the tide of the war?)

“The defendant’s correspondence with other participants in the case, citizens of a Latin American country, was translated and investigated.

It was established that they carried out their activities on behalf of the foreign organization Digital Humanity (USA),” the agency said when terminating the investigations at the beginning of this December.

(You may be interested: Shooting in Paris so far leaves three dead and three wounded)

The Investigation Committee added that Digital Humanity is related to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), banned in Russia since 2012.

“The entire financing chain of the criminal group, which included the use of cryptocurrencies, was revealed,” the Russian investigators said.

The Colombian could be fined between 3 and 5 million rubles (some 205 to 342 million Colombian pesos) or sentenced to five years of compulsory social work or a prison sentence of between 5 and 10 years.

EFE

More news