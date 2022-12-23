The ex-albinegro Julián Delmás has a juicy offer on the table from Málaga, a club that intends to incorporate him for this season and the next, according to Diario SUR. The side from Zaragoza, separated yesterday Thursday from Efesé, would meet again at La Rosaleda with two good friends: Álex Gallar and Rubén Castro, players of the recent past at Cartagena as well.

The footballer was interested in breaking the half-year of his contract that he had left at Cartagena, lacking enough minutes, relegated to a substitute role that never fit well. The albinegra entity also welcomed the departure, because Delmás’s level was not the same as last season nor had Calero’s position been at odds.

The man from Zaragoza still has a good poster in Segunda due to his fantastic season last in Cartagena. Undisputed, Delmás became one of the best full-backs in the category by weight of games (39), goals (3) and numerous assists for his offensive fang. Many of those goal passes were served to Gallar and Rubén Castro, teammates with whom he maintains a close friendship despite their departure last summer.

In search of minutes and a good contract (the one from Efesé expired on June 30), Delmás has sounded for several teams in the last few hours (Mirandés and Ibiza, at least) but right now he seems well on his way to reuniting with Gallar and Rubén Castro in Malaga.