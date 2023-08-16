A man of Colombian nationality, who worked with the transportation application Uber, faces charges in the United States after being accused of sexually assaulting a tourist in Miami-Dade.

Is about Alejandro Andres Tochoytochoy, a 43-year-old Colombian citizen, who is pointed out by a 25-year-old girl for sexual abuse. “There is probable cause for attempted sexual assault,” he told himself in court this Tuesday in relation to what “happened while he was driving an Uber while the victim was passed out in the back seat.”

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim, a visitor to that county, boarded the vehicle driven by Tochoytochoy on August 11, while under the influence of alcohol after a party in the North Miami Beach area.

The arrest report indicates that the young woman’s friends asked her for an Uber service, driven by Tochoytochoy.

There is probable cause for attempted sexual assault.

According to the Police, the driver, taking advantage of the condition of the passenger, would have committed the sexual assault during the course of the journey. The victim told investigators that she was lying in the back seat, and when she woke up, she discovered the Colombian driver touching her.

The victim stated that she felt fear and immediately got out of the vehicle near her final destination.

The young woman identified Tochoytochoy as her attacker and he was immediately located and arrested this Monday.

This incident has once again triggered questions about the selection and evaluation processes of drivers by Uber and other similar platforms.

This Tuesday in court it was learned that Tochoytochoy has lived in Miami for “4 months”, since before he lived “in Colombia”. Authorities warned him: “sir, he is not allowed to drive Uber or operate as an Uber driver.”

Tochoytochoy, who was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, now faces charges that include sexual assault on a defenseless victim and his bail was set at $50,000 (just over 200 million Colombian pesos).

In a statement, quoted by Telemundo, Uber referred to this case: “We are deeply disturbed by the experience reported by the passenger. This behavior has no place in our society, and we take reports like this very seriously. We have a dedicated team ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

The community has come together to seek justice for the victim and to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and appropriate sanctions applied if proven guilty.

This is not the only case of this type that has been reported with Uber drivers in South Florida. The company has recently been working on reforming its security methods, adding a tool that allows customers and drivers to record audio of the entire trip.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING