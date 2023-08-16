Sdp | Marin: Orpo’s government is ready to “crumble the basic values ​​of a democratic society”

In her speech, the chairman of the largest opposition party Sdp, Sanna Marin, criticized the line of the government of Petteri Orpo (Kok) both in terms of racism and economic policy.

Sdp’s chairman Sanna Marin criticized the government in harsh words in his speech to his party’s parliamentary group on Wednesday.

The Demari group started its two-day summer meeting in Vantaa on Wednesday.

According to Marin Petteri Orpon During the summer, the backgrounds of (kok) government ministers have revealed “the darkest racist and degrading views”.

“Journalists and free media reporting on the backgrounds of ministers have been attacked from the ranks of the governing parties in a way that we are used to seeing elsewhere than in free democracies like Finland,” said Marin.

“Sdp cannot accept that Petteri Orpo’s government is ready to normalize racist language and undermine the basic values ​​of a democratic society just to be able to implement its right-wing economic policy.”

Party leader told reporters at the press conference of the meeting that the government should “unequivocally renounce racism” and also take action on the issue.

“The writings have been shocking. As such, it’s no surprise to me that Perussuomalaiset is a racist party,” Marin said and referred to his January statements.

According to him, the parliament should have been able to meet already in the summer to deal with the issue.

“It is very rare that the government is in such great difficulties already. Parliament doesn’t know if we have a functioning government,” said Marin.

“One has to wonder Jussi Halla-ahon activities, that he has not listened to the wishes of the parliament extensively, but focused on defending the ministers of basic Finns.”

In July, Speaker Halla-aho rejected the hopes of the opposition parties to convene the parliament from the summer break.

“In my view, the urgency and social significance of the matter does not equate to the reasons for which the parliament has previously been convened during the recess”, Halla-aho estimated at that time.

Marin also repeated his view that the coalition had no real desire to negotiate with Sdp on government cooperation.

Instead, according to Marin, the coalition and the Basic Finns have long sought cooperation and reconciled lines on “economic and labor market political issues”.

Marin in his speech, he also criticized the economic and climate policies of the government appointed in June.

“In Orpo’s government program, there are not enough measures to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality in 2035. The government’s emission reduction targets rely too much on voluntary climate actions. At the same time, the government takes a backseat in climate action by supporting the use of fossil fuels with tax funds and by cutting nature protection,” he said.

In Marini’s opinion, the government’s decisions to cut benefits or tighten labor peace legislation are not real solutions to the underlying problems of unemployment.

“Correctly timed and targeted austerity measures can play a role in balancing the economy, but the Orpo government’s policy is about income transfers from low-income earners to high-income earners. Sdp cannot accept this kind of policy,” he said.

Marin will leave his position in the leadership of the Sdp at the party meeting to be organized in Jyväskylä at the beginning of September.

HS said in July that Marin starts doing international speaking gigs. He has also founded a company together with his former assistant.

Marin was asked on Wednesday how it is possible for him to combine speaking gigs with his work as a representative and how committed he is to being in the parliament throughout the term.

“I will answer all political questions, but I will not answer any other aspects or questions of my personal life in this situation,” Marin told reporters.

Marin also did not agree to evaluate her chances of transferring to other international positions.

Antti Lindtman spoke at the beginning of the parliamentary group’s summer meeting in Vantaa.

Sanna Marin hugged Krista Kiuru at the beginning of the parliamentary group’s summer meeting.

Marin’s in addition, the group leader spoke to the parliamentary group on Wednesday Antti Lindtmanwho is considered the early favorite in the party’s presidential race.

The candidate is also the former Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru.

In his speech on Wednesday, Lindtman also tackled the racism debate of the summer.

“The Orpo government has built a spectacle over the matter for months, where in the Eestaas play they alternately regret what happened and then immediately declare that there is nothing to be sorry for,” he said.

According to Lindtman, the impact of racism on the Finnish economy is “unequivocally negative”.

In his speech, the group leader also criticized basic Finns for accepting the economic line of the coalition.

Sdp’s public event was organized at Tikkurila market on Wednesday.

Sdp’s parliamentary group chairman Antti Lindtman at the public event of the party’s summer meeting in Vantaa on Wednesday.

Former Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru at Sdp’s public event.

Antti Lindtman tells how Sdp plans to show racism a red card.

Correction August 16, 2023 at 1:14 p.m.: In the previous version of the news, it was wrongly mentioned that Antti Lindtman would be the chairman of Sdp. He is the chairman of the parliamentary group.

Correction August 16, 2023 at 4:42 p.m.: Removed the part from Marin’s quote that referred to climate technologies. Marin didn’t actually mention the technologies in his speech.