The Colombian cyclist Jesus David Pena won the fourth stage of the return to sloveniawhich took place between Ljubljana and Kobarid, of 167 kilometers.

Pena, from Team Jayco AlUla, he worked hard on the mountainous journey and collaborated with his partner, the Italian, Filippo Zanawho got away on the final climb.

And when he was going for the victory, Zana fell on the descent, the Colombian cyclist was second and went to the front.

Peña won with a time of 4 hours, 20 minutes and 46 seconds, and his performance helped him climb the general classification.

The 23-year-old rider takes fifth position and is only 12 seconds behind Zana, who, by crossing second this Saturday at the finish line, took first place in the standings.

Peña was not spared from the falls and went to pay on a descent about 25 kilometers from the finish line, but without serious setbacks.

It is Peña’s first victory in cycling Europe, after two years in the team that hired him, after having won the return of youthin 2019 and 2021.

This Sunday the competition ends with the day between Vrhnika and Novo mesto, 142 kilometers long.