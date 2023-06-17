After the scandalous defeat of the Mexican team this Thursday at the hands of the United States national team and that eliminated them from any possibility of fighting for the title of the Concacaf League of Nations, the Mexican team must still stay in Las Vegas to face a new match in which they will fight for third place in the competition.

With the classification of the United States and Canada to the Grand Final, Panama and Mexico went to the game for third and fourth place. This will be defined according to the result. The Mexican National Team, already in its record in this competition, appears in second place after losing just to the USA in the first edition of the League of Nations.

Although it is a game that generally goes unnoticed, on this occasion, the Mexican National Team being present has generated interest in finding out the day and time that this duel will take place. The actions in the match for third place will be played this Sunday, June 18 from Allegiant Stadium at 4:00 p.m. (Central Mexico).

Match data

Day: June 18

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Where to watch: TUDN and TV Azteca

For this match, both teams will also arrive with important casualties, on the side of Panama, Eric Davis he was kicked out. While on the Mexican side, those that could not be used are Cesar Montes and gerardo arteaga.

After this tournament, Mexico will join the concentration to start the Gold Cup where they will debut next Sunday June 25 against Honduras. They will also play against Haiti and Qatar.