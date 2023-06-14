Colombian team, ready for friendlies, is tested with Manchego

The Colombian team accelerated its preparation on Tuesday for the two friendly matches that it has ahead of it in the coming days with a first test against CD Manchego Ciudad Real in the sports city of Valencia CF

The combo that leads Nestor Lorenzo sand installed a few days ago in this Spanish city where on Friday he will face the selection of Iraq in the Mestalla stadium, with a capacity for nearly fifty thousand spectators and where it is expected that there will be a good number of visitors given the high number of Colombians who live there.

Lorenzo has called up 24 players for this match and for the one he will play next Tuesday in Germany, with whom the team will prepare the start of the qualifying qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup that will start in September.

Their incorporation has been progressive and there are still some to join the group.

The match against Manchego was played behind closed doors in the Valencia sports city, in Paterna, located about ten kilometers from the city of Valencia and where Lozano’s team has already trained these days.

The Manchego from Ciudad Real, They have just been promoted to the Second RFEF, the fourth category of Spanish football, and have boasted of this confrontation against Colombia as a prize for their players after their successful season.

