Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Colombian team, ready for friendlies, is tested with Manchego

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 14, 2023
in Sports
Colombian team, ready for friendlies, is tested with Manchego


Colombian National Team

The Colombian National Team trains in Valencia to play against Iraq and Germany.

Colombian Soccer Federation

The Colombian National Team trains in Valencia to play against Iraq and Germany.

The match will be in Valencia, Spain.

The Colombian team accelerated its preparation on Tuesday for the two friendly matches that it has ahead of it in the coming days with a first test against CD Manchego Ciudad Real in the sports city of Valencia CF

The combo that leads Nestor Lorenzo sand installed a few days ago in this Spanish city where on Friday he will face the selection of Iraq in the Mestalla stadium, with a capacity for nearly fifty thousand spectators and where it is expected that there will be a good number of visitors given the high number of Colombians who live there.
(Shakira and Hamilton together? If so, it didn’t start well; they caught it off guard)

The idea

Lorenzo has called up 24 players for this match and for the one he will play next Tuesday in Germany, with whom the team will prepare the start of the qualifying qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup that will start in September.

Their incorporation has been progressive and there are still some to join the group.

The match against Manchego was played behind closed doors in the Valencia sports city, in Paterna, located about ten kilometers from the city of Valencia and where Lozano’s team has already trained these days.

The Manchego from Ciudad Real, They have just been promoted to the Second RFEF, the fourth category of Spanish football, and have boasted of this confrontation against Colombia as a prize for their players after their successful season.

(Piqué: the ‘bombshell’ he released when he was told about Lewis Hamilton and Shakira)

EFE

Recommended

