Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Ukraine is making progress with its counter-offensive in the Donbass, but has suffered serious losses at Zaporizhia. Among them are German Leopard 2 tanks.

Munich/Zaporischja/Bachmut – Im Ukraine war Kiev reports smaller gains of 200 to 250 meters in the Donbass. Roughly south of Bakhmut or west of the big city of Donetsk.

Ukraine-News: Kiev’s troops suffer significant losses in counter-offensive

But: At Zaporizhia, the Ukrainian armed forces are apparently not making any progress. On the contrary: You will probably have to accept sensitive losses. Namely, they are losing rows and rows of battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles supplied from the West. Among them are obviously Leopard 2 main battle tanks from Germany.

As reported by various media, including the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), heavy fighting is said to be raging, particularly in the Oblast of Zaporizhia near the small town of Tokmak. Videos are increasing on Twitter, which the Russian side apparently disseminates via Telegram in a targeted manner, showing the downing of Western military equipment owned by the Ukraine should document.

Clearly recognizable: Destroyed and/or abandoned Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and an abandoned Leopard 2 tank of the Ukrainian army (below). The photo is said to have been taken in the Zaporizhia region. © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

Even more: Russia claims to have captured several German Leopard tanks and US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. “These are our trophies,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday (June 13) and published a video on the online service Telegram with allegedly captured, damaged tanks. According to the information, it is equipment for the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhia region. The clues condense that the information out Moscow really true this time.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Russian soldiers allegedly capture Bradleys and a “Leo”

Several videos shared on Twitter are also said to show how the Ukrainian army used a modern German-made Leopard 2-A6 and at least five US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two or three US MaxxPro armored personnel carriers and a mine clearance tank in a single advance there Soviet design has lost.

Moscow said the tanks, which look like they were abandoned by fleeing soldiers, are now being examined. A video, apparently made on site, shows the engine still running in one of the parked Bradleys. The German “Leo” can also be recognized without a doubt.

That’s not all: According to the analysis portal “ORYX”, only the lost 47th Brigade “Magura” of the Ukrainian Army seven Leopard 2 tanks and 17 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, while a military expert still expects an impending major attack by Ukraine on a section of the front and the blowing up of the Kakhovka dam slowed down the counter-offensive near Cherson in the extreme south of the country. Striking: Loud SZ The armed forces of Kiev only have 21 of the modern “Leos”. British Challenger 2s, of which London had delivered 14 to the Ukrainians, have not yet been sighted on the battlefield.

Ukraine War: Russian army halts Ukrainian forces at Zaporizhia

Striking: If the report by “ORYX” is correct, Kiev is also losing many Western vehicles in Donbass within a very short time, which cannot be independently verified. But: The mechanized brigade “Magura” with soldiers from Kiev, Dnipro, Odessa and Lemberg should be loud Kyiv Post operate offensively with foreign battle tanks in the Donbass. Although or precisely because the Ukrainian armed forces are advancing there and the Wagner mercenaries-Chef Yevgeny feared encirclement of the remaining Russian troops Bakhmut at least indicates on the map, the losses of the Ukrainian side are probably sensitive here too.

Nevertheless, Zaporizhia with its nuclear power plant (NPP) is currently the focus of attention Ukraine war. Another drone shot of the fighting there is intended to document how a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone hits a Leopard 2 main battle tank. The footage circulated on Telegram cannot be independently verified, but looks real as the tank is shown from multiple perspectives before the flying object hits. It is not known exactly where the recordings were made.

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Russian troops destroy Leopard 2 tanks

Around the weekend, the Russian Ministry of Defense released drone footage intended to show the first Leopard 2 main battle tank being set on fire. Among other things, the verification team from RTL / n-tv confirmed that it should have been a modern “Leo”. Also that the Ukrainians probably lost several MaxxPro armored personnel carriers.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

On Tuesday (June 13) it became known that the 33rd Armored Brigade of the Ukrainian Army lost three Leopard-2R anti-mine vehicles supplied by Finland in one fell swoop. Photos circulating on Twitter are said to show how the vehicles drove into a Russian minefield. Striking: Finland had delivered a total of four armored mine clearance vehicles to Ukraine.

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Russian minefields stop Kiev’s tanks

Mines, improved drone reconnaissance, a lack of air support for the Ukrainian armored units, danger from kamikaze drones – huge problems are emerging that pose enormous challenges for Kiev’s troops. It is unclear why the small armored squads of up to ten vehicles apparently advanced unprotected across open fields. It can be assumed that the Ukrainians just sent the said mine clearance tanks ahead, sometimes flanked by just a “Leo”, to plow aisles in the Russian minefields. They didn’t get far. (pm)