The young man suspected of murdering several men in the city of Bilbao (north), after contacting them through a dating network between homosexuals, he surrendered this Thursday to the Regional Police of the Basque Country (Ertzaintza).

The detainee, Nelson David MB, 25 years old and born in Colombiawas wanted on suspicion of having killed eight men, whom he would have known through a network of contacts.

Security sources stated that the suspect told the ertzainas that he turned himself in with the intention of collaborating with the Police after seeing on television that he was wanted, and after being arrested, he denied being the author of the acts with which he was accused.

An arrest warrant from a court in Bilbao weighed on him and both the Basque police and the rest of the State Security Forces were looking for him for several days.

So far, four cases are in court for deaths that occurred between September and October 2021 in Bilbao, but investigators suspect that this individual could be related to four other crimes above, which in their day were considered natural deaths.

How did the suspect operate?

The deceased used a network of contacts, in which the alleged murderer could capture them, who stayed with the victims in their homes and there, by administering some narcotic substance, managed to get the keys to their cards and other bank details, then withdraw money from your accounts at ATMs and make transfers in your name.

The trigger for the opening of the investigation was the possible homicide of a 43-year-old Bilbao resident on October 18, 2021whose bank accounts were later looted.

The suspect of these crimes was denounced by a man, a resident of this Basque city, who managed to survive his attack. Fleeing the scene after this latest attack, the alleged perpetrator of the crimes he left a backpack with personal belongings and a container with a narcotic substance, which facilitated his identification.

