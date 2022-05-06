There Russian warship ‘Admiral Makarov’ is burning in the Black Sea near the island of Zmiiny off the coast of Odessa. This was announced by the General Staff of the Kiev army explaining that rescue operations are underway with the use of numerous planes and boats. To be hit is the most modern frigate in Admiral Grigorovich’s fleet, the most important warship in the Russian Black Sea fleet after the Moskva.

But according to Moscow, “everything is going according to plan” in Ukraine, where on February 24 Russia launched a military aggression calling it a “special operation”. This was stated by the spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitri Peskov commenting on the words of the president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko according to which the timing of the operation would have been “extended” compared to what was initially expected. Regarding the attack on the Russian frigate and subsequent fire, claimed by the Kiev General Staff, Peskov said ” no, we have no information about it ”.