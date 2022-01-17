Colombian soccer returns to action

Dimayor announced the days, hours and television of the matches of the first five days of the Colombian rent.

The key thing is that this Thursday the first tournament of the year starts, with important matches.

This is how the first date will be played

January 20

Golden Eagles vs Atletico Bucaramanga

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Alberto Grisales

Television: Win / Win+

America de Cali vs Envigado FC

Time: 8:05 p.m.

Pascual Guerrero stadium

Television: Win+

January 21st

Independent Santa Fe vs. La Equidad

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Television: Win / Win+

Deportivo Pasto vs Millonarios FC

Time: 8:05 p.m.

Stadium: Departmental Liberty

Television: Win+

January 22

Cortulua FC vs Atletico Nacional

Time: 4:05 p.m.

Stadium: October Twelve

Television: Win+

Once Caldas vs Union Magdalena

Time: 6:10 p.m.

Stadium: Palogrande

Television: Win / Win+

Junior FC vs Patriotas FC

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Metropolitan Stadium

Television: Win+

January 23

Independent Medellin vs Sports Tolima

Time: 4:05 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: Win+

Jaguares FC vs Deportivo Cali

Time: 6:10 p.m.

Stadium: Jaraguay

Television: Win+

Oil Alliance vs Deportivo Pereira

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata

Television: Win / Win+