Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Colombian soccer returns to action

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2022
in Sports
Juan Camilo Angulo

Juan Camilo Angulo moves from Deportivo Cali to Deportes Tolima.

Juan Camilo Angulo moves from Deportivo Cali to Deportes Tolima.

The first day will start this January 20.

Dimayor announced the days, hours and television of the matches of the first five days of the Colombian rent.

The key thing is that this Thursday the first tournament of the year starts, with important matches.

This is how the first date will be played

January 20

Golden Eagles vs Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: Win / Win+

America de Cali vs Envigado FC
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Pascual Guerrero stadium
Television: Win+

January 21st

Independent Santa Fe vs. La Equidad
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: Win / Win+

Deportivo Pasto vs Millonarios FC
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Departmental Liberty
Television: Win+

January 22

Cortulua FC vs Atletico Nacional
Time: 4:05 p.m.
Stadium: October Twelve
Television: Win+

Once Caldas vs Union Magdalena
Time: 6:10 p.m.
Stadium: Palogrande
Television: Win / Win+

Junior FC vs Patriotas FC
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Television: Win+

January 23

Independent Medellin vs Sports Tolima
Time: 4:05 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win+

Jaguares FC vs Deportivo Cali
Time: 6:10 p.m.
Stadium: Jaraguay
Television: Win+

Oil Alliance vs Deportivo Pereira
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata
Television: Win / Win+

