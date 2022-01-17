He was also present at the Motor Bike Expo 2022 in Verona Jeep. The US brand took part in the most important event dedicated to the customization of two wheels, where the public was able to admire the best-selling range of 4xe SUVs in Italy among all LEV cars in 2021 and test all its off-road skills on an adrenaline-fueled path and on the famous Jeep Truck. In fact, the Jeep On Tour 2022 edition, which will see the caravan travel the roads throughout the country during the year.

“The Jeep brand, which shares and expresses the same values, could not miss this appointment based on passion, authenticity, freedom and the spirit of adventure. – reads an official note issued by Jeep – For the four days of the event, the brand has structured a rich program that involved the large audience“. On display, as mentioned, the US brand brought its electrified 4xe range, from the made in Italy Compass and Renegade SUVs to the Wrangler icon. We are talking about an offer that in Italy has met with great success: the brand has reached an overall share of 4.4% in our country, an increase compared to 2020. The same models on display were also available to the public wishing to carry out a test drive together with official instructors: for the occasion, the area outside the Veronafiere pavilions hosted a path made up of obstacles and perfect tortuous ups and downs.