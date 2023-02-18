Colombian soccer players protest the sanction of Daniel Cataño

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Protest of Colombian soccer players.
Taken from win Sports
Protest of Colombian soccer players.
Millonarios player received a three-day punishment for responding to a fan’s aggression.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombian soccer players are outraged by the penalty received by the Millonarios player, Daniel Catanofor responding to the aggression of a Tolima fan last Sunday.
On Friday, the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee reported in its resolution that Cataño must pay three sanction dates for what happened with the Tolima fan, before the game on date 4 that finally did not start and was rescheduled for March 29.
Player Complaint
Before the resolution, the captains of the professional teams issued a statement demanding that there be no penalty for the footballer.
(It may interest you: Daniel Cataño and Tolima receive punishments: these are the sanctions)
Then, they spoke again, upon learning of the punishment, and considered it “unfair and disproportionate.”
The protest of the players is in the background. They want not only that the sanction against Cataño be lifted, Rather, there is a revision to the regulations that prevents soccer players from ending up paying the consequences for acts by fans like the one that happened in Ibagué.
At Thursday’s meeting, the players’ position was emphatic that it is not possible that when they are attacked they are the ones punished, as happened in this case.
Their protest will continue to be repeated in the A and B matches of this day, but it will not end there, since they want their voice to be heard.
Cataño was sent off by the central Wilmar Roldan when responding to the fan’s aggression, who in turn received a 3-year sanction without being able to attend sports venues and a fine of more than 20 million pesos.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #soccer #players #protest #sanction #Daniel #Cataño
Leave a Reply