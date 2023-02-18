Sunday, February 19, 2023
Colombian soccer players protest the sanction of Daniel Cataño

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in Sports
Colombian soccer players protest the sanction of Daniel Cataño


Millonarios player received a three-day punishment for responding to a fan’s aggression.

Colombian soccer players are outraged by the penalty received by the Millonarios player, Daniel Catanofor responding to the aggression of a Tolima fan last Sunday.

On Friday, the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee reported in its resolution that Cataño must pay three sanction dates for what happened with the Tolima fan, before the game on date 4 that finally did not start and was rescheduled for March 29.

Player Complaint

Before the resolution, the captains of the professional teams issued a statement demanding that there be no penalty for the footballer.

Then, they spoke again, upon learning of the punishment, and considered it “unfair and disproportionate.”

Colombian players protest.

Photo:

Taken from Win Sports

The protest of the players is in the background. They want not only that the sanction against Cataño be lifted, Rather, there is a revision to the regulations that prevents soccer players from ending up paying the consequences for acts by fans like the one that happened in Ibagué.

At Thursday’s meeting, the players’ position was emphatic that it is not possible that when they are attacked they are the ones punished, as happened in this case.

Their protest will continue to be repeated in the A and B matches of this day, but it will not end there, since they want their voice to be heard.

Cataño was sent off by the central Wilmar Roldan when responding to the fan’s aggression, who in turn received a 3-year sanction without being able to attend sports venues and a fine of more than 20 million pesos.

SPORTS

