Athletics | Annimari Korte broke her own new record

Hallikau’s seventh personal record was a pleasant surprise for Annimari Korttee.

18.2. 23:39

Annimari Korte had one smile after his performances at the SM Indoor Championships on Saturday in Helsinki.

The 34-year-old sprinter took part in a 60-meter smooth race on Saturday, which resulted in sixth place. The highlight of the day came in the semi-final run, where Korte set a new personal record of 7.55.

After the record time dawned for the runner himself, Aturi burst into tears of happiness and loudly marveled at his performance in the interview area.

After a difficult couple of years plagued by illnesses and injuries, a positive reading on the scoreboard cheered me up.

“This was my seventh record during the reign. This is the first time in a couple of years that you run such times that you can be proud of, Korte beamed at the finish line.”

In the final, the speed was still enough for a time of 7.59. Because Korte finished sixth, i.e. last in the final race, but that didn’t exactly dampen the happy atmosphere.

“I’m always such a bad sprinter, and now I get to the finals of the SM halls with the fastest women in Finland, so that’s great. In the final, the start was a bit weak, but not in the semifinals, so everything that was the goal was already fulfilled.”

Finland ran to the championship with his record of 7.39 Anna Pursiainen before coming back after injuries tonic Nooralotta Neziri. Nezir’s final clocking was 7.46.