David Alonso achieved Colombia’s first victory in the motorcycling world championship, by winning the Moto3 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in a “heart-stopping” final lap.

The 17-year-old was born in Madrid, Spain, but runs for Colombia thanks to his mother’s nationality, this is the first time he has faced the Silverstone track.

(Keep reading: Linda Caicedo: details that set off alarms for her health in the Colombian National Team),

Alonso was trained by Jorge Martinez, who previously won Red Bull’s ‘Rookies Cup’ and the ‘Talent Cup’. Although Alonso started at the back of the grid and was able to overcome his opponents and crown the podium.

A LEGEND COMEBACK THAT IS CELEBRATED IN SPAIN AND COLOMBIA 🇪🇸🇨🇴😍 Starting last and winning the race as a 17-year-old at Silverstone! What a feat of David Alonso! #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Sn1tdltzYs — DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) August 6, 2023

David Alonso spoke with EL TIEMPO

From a very young age, David Alonso felt a great passion for motorcycling: “In my family there was no one who was a pilot, who rode, but my father did have a road motorcycle, one of those to go out, but he did not have a very strong hobby The truth is that when I was little we watched the races together and that’s when motorcycling caught my attention.”

But his passion for engines turned into something more and he decided to make it his profession: “In 2017 I won a national championship even though it was still a kind of game for me. But when I was European champion, in 2020, I already I said: ‘Come on, I can live on this, I can be a professional!’ And the following year I won the Red Bull Beginner’s Cup.”

(Read the full interview here: He is David Alonso, the first Colombian to make history in a Motorcycle World Championship)-

More news:

And the Colombian Men’s National Team? This is the panorama one month before the tie

United States, four times champion, eliminated from the World Cup