Bolivia announced the list of players called up for the two dates of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Peru and Uruguay.

Recently appointed in the technical direction of the selected team, Zagodelivered the list of the players with whom he will face these crucial commitments.

(Panic in Neymar’s house: criminals tried to kidnap his newborn baby)(Nacional vs. Millonarios: this is how the Colombia Cup final will be played, dates and location)

The novelty

And in that list it stands out Jair Reinoso, a 38-year-old player, who has been playing in Bolivia for a long time, and who will be part of the roster.

Reinoso in a striker, scorer, who in Colombia played in the Once Caldas in 2012. He was in 22 games and only scored two goals. Additionally, in 2013, he played against Cúcuta.

(Will Luis Díaz be sanctioned for his goal celebration? English Federation makes decision)