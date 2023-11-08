The famous director David Fincher, acclaimed for the successful film ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ or the series ‘House of Cards’, now arrives through the front door with this thriller produced by Netflix: ‘The Killer’. The new gem from the streaming giant will premiere this Friday, November 10 and we are already counting down the days to see his new masterpiece. The plot revolves around a serial killer who goes through a tremendous psychological crisis. Fincher has assured that this new film will keep us nervous from beginning to end.

In this note, we will introduce you to the actors and actresses who are part of ‘The Killer’, by their name in English, and the characters they play so that you do not miss any details.

Who are the actors and characters in ‘The Assassin’, the new Netflix movie?

Michael Fassbender is the main murderer

Actor Michael Fassbender, recognized worldwide for having been nominated for an Oscar twice (‘Steve Jobs’ and ’12 Years a Slave’), is the protagonist in ‘The Killer’. From his previous performances in ‘Shame’ or ‘Macbeth’, he seems like the perfect choice to play a heartless man on the verge of madness who makes a mistake during one of his ‘hits’.

Initially, Brad Pitt was the number one candidate to give life to this character, since he is David Fincher’s favorite actor, who already directed him in ‘Seven’, ‘Fight Club’ and ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’.

Michael Fassbender is ‘The Killer’, protagonist of the new Netflix film. Photo: El Litoral

Tilda Swinton is ‘The Expert’

Director David Fincher has the luxury of having an actress of the stature of Tilda Swinton, known for her role as the White Witch in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’. She appears in only one scene, almost at the end of the film, and has a crucial role, being just as cold and ruthless as the protagonist. She is only called as ‘The Expert’.

Tilda Swinton plays ‘The Expert’. Photo: Daily record

Charles Parnell as Hodges

Charles Parnell has appeared in world-renowned films such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘Transformers’ and the Disney series ‘The Mandalorian’, although without a leading role. In ‘The Killer’, he plays Hodges, a police officer in charge of ending the protagonist’s life. However, he will have to decide between killing him or letting him live, since he is his friend.

Charles Parnell as Hodge.

Kerry O’Malley as Dolores

Actress Kerry O’Malley has had notable roles in films such as ‘Anabelle’, ‘Anabelle: creation’, ‘Bones’, ‘Law&Order’ and ‘Modern Family’. In ‘The Killer’ she plays Dolores, an office worker who works for Hodges.

Kerry O’Malley is ‘Dolores’. Photo: Fandango

Hall Baker as ‘The Brute’

New Zealand actor Sala Baker calls himself ‘The Brute’, a professional killer. The actor is known for playing Sauron in the successful film ‘The Lord of the Rings’, in addition to appearing in ‘Pirates in the Caribbean’, ‘Iron Man’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Deadpool 2’.

Sala Baker is ‘The Brute’. Photo: Mubi

Sophie Charlotte as Magdala

The German-Brazilian actress has participated in films from the South American giant, such as ‘Passport to Freedom’ and the series ‘All the Flowers’. In ‘The Assassin’ she plays Magdala, the girlfriend of the main murderer.

Sophie Charlotte plays Magdala. Photo: To tribune

Who completes the cast of ‘The Killer’?

Arliss Howard as ‘The Client – Claybourne’

Emiliano Pernía as Marcus

Gabriel Polanco as Leo

Monique Ganderton as ‘The Dominatrix’

Jack Kesy as Salesman

When is the release date of ‘The Assassin’, Netflix’s new gem?

The release date of ‘The Assassin’ is next Friday, November 10, 2023, via platform Netflix. It is directed by the famous American director David Fincher, nominated for the Oscar and Golden Globe Awards.

Official poster for ‘The Killer’. Photo: Abandomoviez

What is the film ‘The Killer’, directed by David Fincher, about?

The synopsis of Netflix shows us that the film is about “a lonely and cold man, methodical and free of scruples or regret, a murderer waiting in the shadows attentive to his next target.”

“Yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, or at least his cool. A brutal, bloody and elegant noir story about a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass. This is a study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind,” it is highlighted.