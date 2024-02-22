A young Colombian woman residing in the United States He shared a video through his social media account in which he details a series of extra jobs what you are currently doing and it does not take you time to get more moneyand explained in other posts how to get started on them.

Although getting abroad and finding work is becoming more difficult every day, thousands of foreigners are trying to find ways to get extra money and thus maintain good living conditions. This is the case of Sara Bejarano, a 22-year-old Colombian girl who shared different messages on her Tik Tok account @blogswsarab. videos in which he explains how he makes more money in the United States.

In a carousel of images entitled “Things I have made extra money with in the United States“, the young woman shows different works that don't take much time and serve as an alternative source of income.

The 22-year-old explains the different jobs she does to earn extra money in the United States.

Jobs to earn extra money in the United States

The first image that appears is that of two poodle breed dogs, accompanied by a text that indicates “Taking care of dogs in the Rover App“. Recognized for its ingenious objective, the aforementioned application brings together pet sitters and owners who do not have time to take them for a walk. In another video, the young woman explains that the sitter puts the value they want, however, there is an average according to the area in which you are located.

Secondly, a cardboard package appears next to which the young woman writes “delivering Amazon orders in the Amazon Flex App“, a job that is common among foreigners residing in the United States. The following image is a photo of him with a baby, in which he explains that he also works as a babysitterand in a different video he tells how he looked for groups in which there are mothers who need care for their children.

In the following image, the young woman reveals that she also earn extra money by donating plasma, for which you must be in good physical condition, have a healthy weight and not have diseases that make the process difficult. Although payments vary, it is possible to get up to US$900 a month by donating plasma.

Finally, Sara Bejarano points out that another alternative source of income in the United States is through the Instacart application, a grocery delivery and pickup service in the United States and Canada, making purchases for other people.