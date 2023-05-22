Monday, May 22, 2023
Colombian fans display the Palestinian flag to those of Israel, viral video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian fans display the Palestinian flag to those of Israel, viral video


close

Colombian fans

Colombian fans display the Palestinian flag.

Colombian fans display the Palestinian flag.

It happened in the La Plata stadium, in the U-20 World Cup.

The Colombian National Team It opened with a victory in the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, 2-1 against Israel on date one of group C.

The World Cup match was marred by the behavior of some fans in the stands who wanted to provoke the fans followers of Israel.

Conflict in the grandstand

It happened after the goal of gustavo gate that gave Colombia the victory 2-1. It was when a group of Colombian fans unfurled a Palestinian flag in front of the Israeli public.

Immediately there were screams and shouts in the stands. Some fans were shouting that this was football and not politics.

The police had to intervene to mediate. They asked the fans to keep their flag and moved them from place.

The video quickly spread on social networks.

Israel and Palestine maintain a social and armed conflict that is often echoed in sports competitions.

In fact, Fifa stripped Indonesia of its right to host the U-20 Men’s World Cup, after an Indonesian official objected to Israel’s participation in the tournament.

SPORTS

