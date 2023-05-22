Colombian fans display the Palestinian flag to those of Israel, viral video

The Colombian National Team It opened with a victory in the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, 2-1 against Israel on date one of group C.

The World Cup match was marred by the behavior of some fans in the stands who wanted to provoke the fans followers of Israel.

Conflict in the grandstand

It happened after the goal of gustavo gate that gave Colombia the victory 2-1. It was when a group of Colombian fans unfurled a Palestinian flag in front of the Israeli public.

Immediately there were screams and shouts in the stands. Some fans were shouting that this was football and not politics.

The police had to intervene to mediate. They asked the fans to keep their flag and moved them from place.

The video quickly spread on social networks.

Tense moment in the Estadio Único de La Plata, supporters show a Palestinian flag in the middle of the match between Colombia and Israel, for the Sub 20 World Cup in Argentina. The police intervene. pic.twitter.com/cxdHB0tImS — Braian Villagra 🇦🇷 (@BraianlVillagra) May 21, 2023

Israel and Palestine maintain a social and armed conflict that is often echoed in sports competitions.

In fact, Fifa stripped Indonesia of its right to host the U-20 Men’s World Cup, after an Indonesian official objected to Israel’s participation in the tournament.



