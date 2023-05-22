President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took stock of his trip to Hiroshima, Japan, where he was to participate in the G7 Summit. In a statement to journalists made this Sunday night (21), Lula said that he did not meet with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, because he was late.

“I had a bilateral interview scheduled with Ukraine at 3:15 pm. We waited and received information that they had been delayed. In the meantime, I attended to the president of Vietnam. Ukraine did not show up, it had another commitment. It was simply that,” stated Lula .

The invitation to a meeting with the Ukrainian came after Lula had spoken about the war with Russia. In April, the Brazilian president said that Ukraine was also responsible for the conflict, and that the US and Europe were “contributing” to the continuation of the war. Afterwards, he lowered his tone, saying “condemn the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity”.

This Sunday (21), the president also said that he “was upset” with the fact that the meeting did not take place. “Zelensky is of legal age, he knows what he does”, he added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president confirmed the scheduling conflicts with Lula, but mocked the case. “I met all the leaders. Almost all of them. Everyone has their own agendas. I think that’s why we couldn’t meet the president of Brazil,” he commented.

On Saturday (20), Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who is considered closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin than Lula.

Criticism of the UN Security Council and Biden

The Brazilian also said that the UN Security Council (United Nations) was not strong enough to prevent the war from happening. “The UN no longer has the authority to maintain peace in the world because it is the members of the Security Council who make wars,” he criticized.

The petista defends the entry of more members in the Council, including Brazil. Today, the organization is made up of 15 countries. Five are permanent and have veto power: China, France, Russia, UK and US.

Lula stated that he is willing to meet Zelensky and Putin when both are willing to discuss peace.

“Peace is only possible if both want it. I have no problem traveling to Ukraine and Russia. But for now, from what I heard from my representative [o assessor especial da Presidência da República para assuntos internacionais, Celso Amorim]it’s not possible right now,” he said.

Still on the war in Ukraine, the president criticized US President Joe Biden, saying that his statements “do not help”. During the G7 meeting, the American said that sanctions against Russia “ensured that we kept pressure on Putin to hold his supporters accountable”.

“We don’t want to turn the Amazon into a sanctuary”

The Brazilian president also made comments on the environmental issue. Lula said that the country has “moral and political authority” to discuss the climate issue with the rest of the world, and that Brazil is committed to reducing deforestation in the Amazon to zero by 2030.

“We don’t want to transform the Amazon into a sanctuary for humanity. We want to understand that 28 million people live in the Amazon and that these people have the right to live, work and eat, to have access to material goods that we all want to have. And that’s why we need to explore, not deforest, explore the richness of the Amazon’s biodiversity to find out if we can develop pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries to generate clean jobs”, he added.

Still according to Lula, the indigenous people could be the “great guardians” of the forest. “Whoever wants to cut trees to make furniture, plant a forest and cut as much as they want. But the Amazon forest does not belong to anyone, it belongs to the people and it belongs to the planet, although it is sovereign territory of our country”, he concluded.