In an exciting development for soccer fans in the United States, the Colombian Eduard Atuesta is officially back in Major League Soccer (MLS)rejoining the ranks of Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on loan from Palmeiras.

This news was confirmed by the Los Angeles club on Thursday, marking the return of Atuesta, who at 26 years old, has been a fundamental figure in the team's recent history.

Since its incorporation into 2018, Atuesta has played a crucial role in the rise and success of LAFC. He was a key player in 2019the year in which the team won the MLS Supporters' Shield, and their contribution was vital to reaching the final of the Concacaf Champions League in 2020.

His exceptional performance did not go unnoticed, being selected for the MLS ideal eleven that same year and, later, for the All-Star in 2021.

After his departure to Palmeiras after the season 2021Atuesta left an indelible mark, contributing to the conquest of two Brazilian Championships, two Paulista Championships, a Brazilian Super Cup and a South American Cup Winners' Cup with the Brazilian club.

A promising future for LAFC with Atuesta



The excitement is palpable within LAFC regarding Atuesta's return. John Thorrington, co-president and general manager of the club, expressed his joy and optimism when welcoming back a player so loved by the fans and recognized for his quality on the field.

“We are excited to welcome Eduard back to LAFC, a player our fans love and a top midfielder in our league,” Thorrington said.

With the addition of Atuesta, LAFC not only recovers an exceptional talent but also a leader on and off the fieldwhose experience and quality are seen as key pieces for the future success of the team.

“We are very aware of the value that Eduard brings to the field for LAFC and we are confident that his quality and experience will contribute to our success going forward,” added Thorrington, underlining the importance of Atuesta for the club's aspirations in the current season. and beyond.

