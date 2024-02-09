by VALERIO BARRETTA

Yamaha, Meregalli agrees with Quartararo: improve the flying lap

Fabio Quartararo was clear, and in truth he has been for some time. The Frenchman needs the Yamaha to improve in qualifying to have fewer positions to recover in the race and make the most of the pace that the M1 has almost always shown, at least in the hands of the Diablo.

Meregalli's words

The team stands with its top driver, and Massimo's words also demonstrate this Meregalli: “Now if I have to point out one point where I can improve it is certainly qualifying. It's true that there is a gap that we need to closebut this season we also have time to make this margin smaller and smaller. We are not very worried“, these are the words of the Yamaha team director on the MotoGP website.

“The three main areas we work on the most are engine, aerodynamics and rear starting device. All of this has been confirmed and approved by all our drivers, including Cal Crutchlow“, he continued. “The bike is a little faster, the aerodynamics have started to help riders in corners, even the starting device allows riders to have more acceleration and less wheelie“.

The Iwata team closed the Sepang tests with the 11th and 16th times in the general classification of the three days in Malaysia. The goal of the 2021 world champion is to get even closer to Lusail and then be ready to compete for the first two-three rows of the grid.