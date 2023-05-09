A massive hit-and-run occurred early on Sunday, May 7, when a car ran into a group of pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in front of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center homeless shelter in Brownsville, Texasconverted into a shelter due to the hundreds of immigrants who pass through the area. Among the victims, a Colombian was identified.

(Also: What is known about the driver in Texas who hit and killed eight migrants).

The man arrested for the outrage has already been identified and made available to the authorities.

George Álvarez, of Hispanic origin, received eight charges for reckless manslaughter and another ten for aggravated assault with a deadly weapondetailed in a press conference Felix Sauceda, police chief of the Texas town of Brownsville, where the event took place.

🇺🇸 #NOW | George Alvarez, 34, of Mexican origin, the driver of a pickup truck that plowed into a group of people at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, killing eight, has been charged with manslaughter, police said today. Monday. pic.twitter.com/kAibbevlL2 – Latest News (@UltimaHoraNo) May 8, 2023

The Colombian who died in Texas

Brayan García Segovia is the Colombian who died, as confirmed by his family after seeing some videos and verifying with the American authorities. The young man had left El Banco, Magdalena, bound for Texas, United States, to look for opportunities to support his seven-month-old daughter.

Product of work in a car wash and other trades, he collected more than two million pesos, money needed to undertake the journey.

(In context: At least eight dead after being struck by a driver in Brownsville, Texas).

“He went to the American dream, he went to work. He left El Banco and had the entire journey, he went through the jungle of El Darién, he arrived in Mexico. He did the right things because he turned himself in to immigration, he was detained for five days and they released him ago three days. This tragedy happened to him,” said Janeth García, sister, in a chat with W Radius.

According to preliminary information, García was at the bus stop waiting for the route to go home when the car hit him.

⚡️Video showing a car intentionally hitting a crowd of people outside a migrant shelter in Texas, US. 7 were killed. GRAPHIC +18 pic.twitter.com/eTeWjsp6cS —War Monitor (@WarMonitors) May 7, 2023

His family is seeking help to repatriate the body, as they have been told that the cost would exceed $8,000 (more than 36 million Colombian pesos at current exchange rates).

“We do calculations on the calculator and this leaves us all cold, we don’t know how to do it at the moment. Several companies offer, but the whole situation always means taking money out of pocket,” said Willington Hernández, one of his friends, for the mentioned station.

(Keep reading: False witch who tricked a girl with rituals and would have raped her several times falls).

What is known about the Texas driver

🇺🇸🇲🇽 | THE LAST. Tragedy in Texas: Driver who killed eight migrants, mostly Venezuelans, was identified as George Alvarez, 34, he is Mexican and spent 4 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/xtnolNC9HC – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) May 8, 2023

The police chief pointed out that they have not yet received the results of the analyzes for determine if the man was driving under the influence of any substance.

George Álvarez tried to flee the scene but was stopped by people who witnessed what happened. According to Sauceda, the man had a criminal record, including two assaults with a deadly weapon and an assault on a law enforcement officer.

The local authorities are already in contact with the Venezuelan embassy and with other embassies, which were not specified, and have asked possible witnesses to provide videos or any other information that could help in the investigations.

You can also read:

– The last conversation a soldier had before being killed by his partner.

– Who is the notorious capo “Man in overalls” that the US deported to Colombia?

– Video: brutal murder of a security guard after a gas station robbery.

– There is no trace of the missing aircraft after eight days of searching.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE