Any states have the right to make their own decisions about participation in various celebrations, including festive events in Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day. This was announced on Monday, May 8, by the Deputy Head of the Press Service of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, at a regular briefing for journalists.

“I don’t have an assessment that I could share. Countries are free to take part in any festive events they want, ”he answered the question of whether Washington has concerns about the visits of heads of state to Moscow.

In addition, Patel declined to clarify whether US Ambassador to Russia Lynn Tracy plans to participate in any celebratory events or speak publicly on May 9.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov would arrive in Moscow for a parade on Victory Day.

At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, who arrived in Moscow on Victory Day, would be together with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the stands during the parade on Red Square.

In addition, on May 8, it became known that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On April 25, Izvestia published a program of events in Moscow for Victory Day. The main event will be the Victory Parade, which will be held in the morning on Red Square. The video broadcast will be available on the Izvestia website.

