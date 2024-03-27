A young Colombian woman, originally from Medellín, denounces that She was drugged in the same nightclub where former soccer player Dani Alves committed a sexual assault in Barcelona., Spain, and for which he faces a judicial process. The woman, as he commented in a video published in the last few hours, He would have been in that same place two months before the scandal involving Alves occurred.

As Mariana commented on her social networks, everything happened in October 2022. One Friday she went out with two Colombian friends, they had two glasses of wine and then they went to the nightclub, where they consumed two shots of tequila.

Share Mariana and her friends at the nightclub. Photo:Particular.

“They drugged me in the same nightclub where everything with Dani Alves happened,” he denounced at the outset in a video.

“We arrived at the club, we went to the bar and we had two shots of tequila, the three of us. The three of us took exactly the same. We were turned on, but normal,” the young woman explained in a video that she published on her TikTok account.

However, it got bad from one moment to the next, because She began to feel very dizzy and vomit. Furthermore, he did not remember what had happened between 2 and 4 in the morning.

“It was very strange that with two glasses of wine and two shots of tequila I was like this (…). She was very dizzy and couldn't stop vomiting,” Mariana added.

She relates that couldn't stand up and that her two friends had to carry her. Then, “a security person noticed,” and instead of asking her what had happened, they “kicked them out of the club.”

I really don't remember anything

They went to the house of one of them, due to the state in which the young woman was.

“It wasn't normal. “Isa called her mother and she told her to go to the emergency room,” added the Colombian.

Around 10 in the morning she was treated at a medical center in the city. There they performed tests that were negative for any substance.. However, she says there are some drugs that don't show up in blood or urine test results.

“Take care of yourselves and take care of your friends. I was traumatized. Thank God nothing happened to me,” the woman concluded with watery eyes.

This is how you can report gender violence in Colombia



If you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, you can contact the national line 155.

Likewise, you can report it on the lines of the Attorney General's Office at the national number 018000919748, from your cell phone by dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.

If you are in Bogotá, you can call the purple line of the Women's Secretariat, 018000112137.

In everyday life, a series of acts have become naturalized that are indisputable sources for gender violence to appear. Photo:TIME Play video

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Also read: