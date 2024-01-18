Luis Miguel, the acclaimed 'Sol de México', recently had to postpone their long-awaited concert in Dominican Republic, which generated great frustration among his followers. The presentation, part of his 2024 tour, was initially scheduled for January 17 at the Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo. However, technical problems forced the event to be postponed and they moved it to January 18. The incident has been a topic of discussion among the 20,000 attendees and the media, which is why false information has been generated about their recent show.

Was Luis Miguel's concert suspended TODAY, January 18? PAV Events responds

Luis Miguel's concert in the Dominican Republic, rescheduled for January 18, was not suspended due to technical problems. PAV Events, organizer of the event, confirmed that the postponement for this January 18 remains firm and urged attendees to keep their tickets for this new date.

On its official Instagram page, the PAV Events team confirmed to attendees that Luis Miguel's concerts scheduled for January 18 and 20 have not been suspended. “We are waiting for you,” he announced in one of his stories.

What happened to Luis Miguel's first concert in the Dominican Republic?

Luis Miguel's concert, part of his 2024 tour, faced a technical setback on Wednesday, January 17, which affected thousands of fans. PAV Events assured that the tickets will be valid for the new date and also offered the option of a refund.

What are the next concerts of 'Luis Miguel Tour 2024'?

After the incident in the Dominican Republic, Luis Miguel's fans remain expectant about the next dates of his 2024 tour. The 'Sol de México' is expected to continue his tour through Latin America, bringing his music to millions of followers.