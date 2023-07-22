Colombia won the South American Beach Games

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
It surpassed Venezuela in the medal count.
The Colombian delegation was proclaimed champion of the South American Beach Games, which concluded this Friday in Santa Marta.
The team achieved first place in the medal table with 14 golds, 15 silvers and seven bronzes, leaving second place Venezuela, with which he tied for the number of gold medals, but defeated it by a difference of seven silvers.
The best
the brazilian Cibelle Eichelberger Jungblut and the Venezuelan Ronaldo Eduardo Zambra won the titles of the 5km open water, a test that closed open water with the 5k test in both branches.
In women, the title went to Cibelle Eichelberger Jungblut from Brazil who recorded a time of 1h 00:15.24; Ana Victoria Abad Cedeno from Ecuador the silver medal was hung by registering a time of 1hr 00:19:57.
The podium was completed by the Venezuelan Ruthseli Guadalupe Aponte Teran after stopping the clock at 1hr 00:20:58.
