The Colombian delegation ended its participation in the Santiago Pan American Games with a result of 29 gold medals, 38 silver and 34 bronze and the sixth place in the medal table, which was led by USA.

Colombia managed to surpass the performance of Toronto (2015) and Lima (2019) by one gold, and obtained seven places for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The last golds

On the last day the golds were won by skating, squash and bowling for an acceptable finish for the delegation.

The harvest started with 1-2 Fabriana Arias and Gabriela Rueda in the 10,000 meters elimination competition. Then, the one who climbed to the top of the podium was Andrés Felipe Gómez, who in the same event, but in men, went first and left his compatriot Jacobo Mantilla with the silver.

Jiménez also won the 500 meters event and confirmed with his golds in Santiago the perfect cycle, as he has won in the Bolivarian Games, South American Games, Central American and Caribbean Games.

Skating in Santiago 2023.

In squash, the men’s team made up ofr Juan Vargas, Ronald Palomino and Miguel Angel Rodríguez they won the gold medal.

And bowling gave Colombia the last title in Santiago, after Calara Juliana Guerrero defeated her compatriot Juliana Franco in the individual final.

In the two golf tournaments, Sebastian Muñoz It was silver, just like María José Uribe, for a good ending.

Colombia has the best participation in its history in terms of the number of gold medals and the total and the overall placement, just one gold behind Cuba.

The delegation falls short in the result, since they stopped winning important golds that were called ‘almost fixed’, like those of Íngrit Valencia and Yuberjen Martínez (boxing), Andrea Ramírez (taekwondo) and Miguel Angel Trejos (taekwondo).



