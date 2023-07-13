The government of Gustavo Petro, through the functions of the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, has been outlining objectives that seek, on the one hand, to expand the migratory paths for compatriots to that country. And on the other, to improve the living conditions of these Colombians in the United States.

Precisely, one of those tactics is the homologation of degrees and university opportunities.

In the United States, there are currently thousands of Colombians who emigrated legally under one of the permitted figures, such as family reunification or asylum.

However, these compatriots encounter many difficulties when entering the labor market, since in the United States their university degrees are not valid or require multiple certifications.

Therefore, these people end up using informal jobs that offer pay and truncating their professional careers.

The objective of the National Government is for the US administration to collaborate so that they can validate their studies and contribute to society according to their abilities.

Similarly, it is intended to expand educational opportunities so that more Colombians can access universities. In this sense, it is proposed, for example, to eliminate the fees charged to apply for a student visa.

As this newspaper reports, the government of Gustavo Petro has been promoting a total of seven strategies to facilitate the migration of Colombians to the United States.

In addition to the homologation of titles, work is being done, for example, on the family reunification plan. This week, the United States began sending invitations so that its citizens and legal residents can begin the process of contacting their relatives in Colombia.

According to information provided by sources in both countries, this measure could benefit at least 20,000 Colombians who meet these characteristics and many of whom have been waiting for years for a visa to be able to travel to the United States.

In case of receiving the invitation, these Colombians could immediately travel to the United States, where they will receive a “parole” or conditional release, as well as a work permit, while they wait for their residence to come out.

Other strategies include labor mobility, a Visa Waiver program and Deferred Forced Departure, a figure that depends on the President of the United States and that once granted allows certain citizens of a country to remain legally for a determined period. , which can be two or three years renewable.

