Colombia vs. Uruguay, live: the South American U-17 begins

Colombia Sub-17 National Team
Colombian Soccer Federation
Colombia Sub-17 team
The team led by Juan Carlos Ramírez makes its debut in a new edition of the tournament.
The 19th U17 South American Championship begins this Thursday in Guayaquil (Ecuador) with Argentina as defending champions and with four places at stake for the World Cup of the category that will be held in October in Peru.
Colombia and Uruguay meet this Thursday at the start of the South American sub-17.
Colombia is another of the teams that has prepared very well under the technical direction of Juan Carlos Ramírez and will have among its figures the defender and captain of the team, Nicola Profeta, Born in Venezuela, but based and trained in the minor divisions of the Colombian Deportivo Cali.
The first two games will be played at the Christian Benítez stadium, in the north of Guayaquil in the so-called Samanes Ecological Park.
